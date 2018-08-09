WATCH: Blackpool businessman completes Land's End to John O'Groats cycle for charity

A Blackpool businessman has helped to raise more than £16,000 for three charities as part of a 60th birthday challenge to complete the Land’s End to John O’Groats ride.

Andy Howe, Dave Scriven, Dave Docherty and Stuart Lawson who cycled from Land's End to John O'Groats, with driver Graham Reed



Dave Docherty, who runs environmental services company 3DEnviro, in Blackpool, joined pals Stuart Lawson, 59, Dave Scriven, 55, and Andy Howe, 52, to cycle the 970-mile trek they have affectionately called LEJOG.

Stuart and Andy, of Colchester, raised a mammoth £11,000 for CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), Dave Docherty collected £3,000 for Cancer Research UK, whilst Dave Scriven, of Kidderminster, was able to donate £2 to Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

Dave Docherty, 44, who lives in Hutton, near Preston, said: “It was Stuart’s 60th birthday and he thought instead of planning a night in the pub, we would cycle for nine days, raising money for our chosen charities. Dave, Stuart and I know each other as we met at a camp site in France and go every year.

“I chose Cancer Research UK, as my mum, Kathleen, was diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago. She has also recently had treatment for skin cancer.

“Stuart and Andy raised money for CRY as Stuart’s two cousins died suddenly of an undetected heart condition and Dave wanted to support Cure for family reasons. Stuart and Andy were lucky to secure big sponsorship from clients to raise the extra funds.

“My target was £2,000 and I smashed that - 110 people sponsored me which is amazing and I am very grateful.

“The cycle ride was epic, It was harder than I expected it to be. It was physically and mentally draining but also breathtaking,

“The highest elevation was 45,000 feet which is one and a half climbs of Mount Everest. I didn’t think it would be that high.”

“I wish to thank Alistair Corner, owner of Customized Ltd in Blackpool, who provided and kindly sponsored our cycling shirts, and our driver Graham Reed, who is Stuart’s cousin, and took lots of photos of our trip.”



