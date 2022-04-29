A team of skilled craftsmen in Wesham, led by veteran millwright Joe Gillett, spent months turning a consignment of specially-sourced Douglas Fir wood into a new set of four sails and here is a video footage of the activity as they were put in place, in ideal wind-free conditions and to the fascination of a host of onlookers.
Watch as Lytham Windmill's sails are restored
The sails are have been restored to Lytham Windmill – six months after weather damage ruined the appearance of the iconic Fylde landmark.
By Tony Durkin
Friday, 29th April 2022, 4:14 pm