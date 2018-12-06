Warwick’s words of wisdom for Freckleton schoolkids

A popular actor well known for playing an eccentric Hogwarts professor was a special guest at a Fylde coast school.

Actor and TV presenter Warwick Davis, and his wife Samantha Davis, paid a visit to Strike Lane School in Freckleton yesterday to teach children an important lesson about kindness, respect and success in the face of adversity.

The 48-year-old star, who was born with a rare form of dwarfism, made his movie debut in 1983 as an ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and played Professor Flitwick in the Harry Potter films.

He attended Strike Lane on the request of staff and a parent whose son, who lives with dwarfism, attends the school.

Headteacher Katherine Shuttleworth said: “We contacted them to see if they would come in and do an assembly to raise awareness with our children and to talk about his life. The children know him through films and TV so it was a bit of an inspiring talk for them.

“Staff were overwhelmed because they were meeting a movie star, but it was very inspirational to hear that he was given this opportunity at 11 and it just went from there. Just because you’re different doesn’t mean you’re limited in any way. You can make of your life what you want to make of your life.”

Warwick Davis is the co-founder of Little Person’s UK, a charity which provides support to people with dwarfism and their families.

Strike Lane pupils presented him with a cheque for £176 that they raised at a cake sale for the charity.

Ms Shuttleworth said: “He was lovely and really warm-hearted with the children.”