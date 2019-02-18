Warton man to take on London Marathon for the Dementia Revolution

A Warton dad is joining the charge towards a cure for dementia by taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon 2019 to raise money for pioneering research.



Paul Fry, 55, will be running the 26.2-mile race on April 28 to support the Dementia Revolution - a special one-year campaign from Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK, who have joined forces as Charity of the Year for the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon.

The campaign is raising money for the most ambitious dementia research endeavour the UK has ever seen – the UK Dementia Research Institute.

Paul said: “This terrible condition affects us all.

“My biggest fear is that our children will grow up in a society that does not have the capabilities of controlling this epidemic condition.

“I wish to continue down the successful road in ‘getting the word out’ and ensuring as many people as possible understand how they can help others (not only with the condition but their family members also).

“My second wish is that our children can grow up and this condition not be a burden to them in the future, already there have been significant findings and development.

“If we can get enough funding to research and control this condition it will alleviate a big problem for families and society as a whole.”

Paul, manager at health and social care recruitment agency Amore Group, is aiming to raise £2,000 and has so far raised £930 through a variety of events, including a sponsored head shave.

He added: “My two girls Kiera, 13, and Milly, 11, are helping with fund raising by organising a cake bake at St Bedes RC high school. My wife, Nina, and the girls are also helping with a bag packing day at Morrisons on March 3.”



To sponsor him visit www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PaulFry2

Nina Ziaullah, Dementia Revolution campaign manager, said: “Dementia is the biggest health threat facing society and there are currently no effective treatments to slow, prevent or cure it. Today, almost a million people are living with dementia in the UK.

“But dementia is not a lost cause. With the help of our amazing runners we can and will end it with research.

“On marathon day we will have the largest ever team of runners raising funds for dementia research. We can’t thank them enough for making a stand with us and joining the charge toward a cure.”

For further information about the Dementia Revolution or volunteering on marathon day, visit www.dementiarevolution.org