Warton dad takes on London Marathon to raise money for dementia research

A Warton man is joining the charge towards a cure for dementia by taking on the Virgin Money London Marathon 2019 to raise money for pioneering research.

Paul Fry, 55, will be running the 26.2-mile race on April 28 to support the Dementia Revolution – a special one-year campaign from Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK, who have joined forces as Charity of the Year for the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon.

The campaign is raising money for the most ambitious dementia research endeavour the UK has ever seen – the UK Dementia Research Institute.

Paul said: “This terrible condition affects us all. My fear is that our children will grow up in a society that does not have the capabilities of controlling this epidemic.

“I wish to ensure people understand how they can help others. My second wish is that our children can grow up and this condition not be a burden to them in the future, already there have been significant findings and development.

“If we can get enough funding to research and control this condition it will alleviate a big problem for families and society as a whole.”

Paul, manager at health and social care recruitment agency Amore Group, is aiming to raise £2,000 and has so far raised £930 through a variety of events, including a sponsored head shave. To sponsor visit: www.uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PaulFry2.

Paul added: “My two girls Kiera, 13, and Milly, 11, are helping with fund raising by organising a cake bake at St Bede’s RC high school. My wife, Nina, and the girls are also helping with a bag packing day at Morrisons on March 3.”