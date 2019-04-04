Warning to Lytham dog walkers

Have your say

Dog walkers have been warned to keep their pets on a lead on Lytham's foreshore after a sheep's carsass was washed up.

Fylde Council issued a statement via social media to say: "The council is aware of a sheep that has washed up on Lytham Beach.

"We are waiting for conditions to be safe enough to remove it, and encourage people to have dogs on leads around the area.

"Please do not attempt to go near the sheep as beach conditions are extremely unsafe."

The carsass is on the foreshore of the Ribble estuary close to Lytham's old lifeboat house.

Dog walker Beverley Butterfield said: "It's a horrible sight and really need clearing as quickly as possible."