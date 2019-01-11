Warning for Blackpool motorists after car break-ins

Motorists are being warned by police to make sure their cars are being secured properly overnight after a number of people reportedly tried breaking into cars in Blackpool.

A group of people were seen checking vehicles in South Shore on Thursday, at around 1am.

They included two men and a woman, who managed to get into an unlocked vehicle in Cheddar Avenue but were unable to take any items, police said.

Community support officer Clare Walker, who works for Blackpool Police, issued a warning to residents in the area and asked “Please can you make sure your vehicle is secured at all times and remove any valuables – phones, satellite navigation systems, lap tops, wallets, purses, handbags and other similar items of high importance and value.

“If you have seen anything, or have CCTV that may prove useful, please make contact on the non-emergency number 101 or via Crime Stoppers online or telephone 0800 555 111 (Quoting Log Reference number LC-20190110-0527).”

It was revealed by The Gazette in October that South Shore was the number one vehicle crime hotspot in Lancashire with 140 recorded crimes taking place between September 2017 and August last year.