Warning after Portuguese Man-o-War spotted on St Annes beach

Beach users have been warned to keep an eye out for a jellyfish-like creatures which are washing up on beaches in record numbers.

Portuguese Man-o-War have been spotted on the beach in St Annes after scores of them were seen on beaches in the south west and Pembrokeshire.

These jellyfish-like animals normally live in the open seas but strong and persistent south westerly winds and autumnal storms are causing them to be washed ashore.

Sightings of Portuguese Man-o- War occur every few years in the UK but are rare this far north in the Irish Sea.

These beautiful creatures are not ‘true jellyfish’ but very close relatives of jellyfish, corals and anemones. They have a bright blue-purple float, shaped like a Cornish pasty, which floats on the sea surface and blue tentacles that hang below the surface, stretching over 10 metres in length. They have thousands of stinging cells that deliver venom to paralyse and kill their prey and their sting can pack a punch with humans.