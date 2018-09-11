Walk under the lights raises £40k for Trinity

Hundreds of people turned out to walk under the bright lights of the Illuminations in memory of cancer victims.

More than 800 people took in the world famous lights as part of Trinity Hospice’s Neon Memory Walk, which for the first time in its 11-year history welcomed men for its five or eight-mile walk on Saturday night.

Everyone was encouraged to accessorise for the popular Neon Walk event.

Over the years the event, formerly known as Illumathon, has raised £829,000 for the Bispham-based hospice, and this year the fundraising team say more than £40,000 was raised, with sponsorship still to come in.

A spokesman for the charity said: “The Illumathon was always a very popular event, and this year the Neon Memory Walk has been no different.

“We knew men had wanted to take part in the past, so we decided it was time to open up this event for everyone.

“It was very moving hearing the stories of everyone taking part, but wonderful to see everyone come together under the Illuminations to remember those they had lost.

Walkers got dressed up for the occasion.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who took part and helped to support our work for everyone who needs our services on the Fylde coast.

“A huge thank you as well to everyone who volunteered their time on the night to make the event possible.”

Taking a well deserved rest.

Some of the walkers who completed the walk.

Men were welcome on the walk for the first time this year.