Walk this way to help good cause

These actors were all determined to go the extra mile for their latest performance – literally.

The group of women from Lytham Anonymous Players recently took part in the Rosemere fundraising Walk The Lights event. The local am-dram society’s next play, Cheshire Cats, tells the story of women walking the Moonwalk in London, in aid of breast cancer charities. As the story unfolds, the audience learns about the personal motives which inspire the characters and sees the interaction between them and bonds of friendship.

The play will help raise money for the Players’ two nominated charities, Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Trinity Hospice, as the society will donate a portion of the takings from the play.

The society felt the Rosemere walk was a great way to get in the skin of their characters and test out the catwoman-inspired costumes.

Kathy Gemmell, from Freckleton, also president of her local WI, and is playing Maggie in the production, said the play was personal to her because she has a friend fighting cancer.

She said: “A member of our society is currently receiving chemotherapy at Rosemere, so we’re doing this for her too.”

Sue Witts, of Kirkham, who plays Yvonne, said: “This play is my first time acting after a break of five years and Lowther will be the biggest stage I’ve performed on. I lost a dear friend who was treated at Rosemere, so I’m doing this in her memory.”

Kirsten Burnett, from Ansdell, who plays Siobhan, is bringing her love of both distance events (she’s run 10 marathons to date and raised money for Macmillan) and am-dram together in her role. She said: “I lost both parents to cancer, including my mum at the too-young age of 50.”

Drama student Siobhan O’Doherty plays Vicky and lost a friend aged 21 to cancer.

The charities will also be holding raffles on each of the four performance nights – tomorrow until Saturday, starting at 7.30pm