Walk of Honour for retiring Lancashire Fire Search Dog Sidney
After seven years of service, the beloved black Labrador is officially retiring from his role as a Fire Search Dog.
From his start in 2017, Sidney has been a member of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team. The LFRS team said: “Throughout his career, our black Labrador has been an invaluable asset in numerous multi-agency incident responses, including collapsed structures and open area searches. He has also participated in many national and international exercises with both USAR and the UK International Search and Rescue team.
“One of Sidney's most notable deployments was to Hatay Province, Turkey, following the devastating earthquake in February 2023. Working under extremely challenging conditions, Sidney performed dozens of searches, proving his exceptional abilities and determination.”
As Sidney enjoys a well-deserved retirement, his understudy, Fozzy, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois Collie cross, is ready to step up. Trained and mentored by Sidney, Fozzy has successfully passed his final test for National Resilience and is set to take on his new role with enthusiasm.
Jon Hardman, Sidney’s handler, says he will continue to keep Sidney active with simpler, short searches, ensuring he enjoys a fulfilling retirement.
