Volunteers show their potential

Have your say

It was time to shine for volunteers at URPotential’s eighth awards evening at Blackpool Football Club.

More than 300 certificates and 16 trophies were presented at the community interest company’s event.

The event was opened by Director Linda Markey who welcomed volunteers, learners, staff, guests and esteemed guests who were presenting awards on the evening.

Linda Markey, director and lead practitioner for workforce development and volunteering at URPotential, said: “The evening was hosted by two young volunteers, Demi Blackman and Nicola Beardall, who did an amazingly professional job steering the audience through the evening.

“It was attended by over 180 people with entertainment from acts including Hugo Love, Katherine Swales, ventriloquist Scott Brewin and Honk! – a Lancashire youth streetband who marched through the audience to applause from all attendees.”

The winners were:

Most Committed Volunteer of the year: Graham Morris. Graham has volunteered with URPotential Art group for over four years.

Most Inspirational Volunteer: George Wright. George has personal difficulties but none of these held him back on a recent National Citizen Service project.

Young Volunteer: Jade Smith. Jade has volunteered with URPotential for a number of years on reception as administrator and also supporting youth groups.

Best Group: Out and About LGBT Group. This group campaigns for LGBT rights and supports young people and their families.

Special Award Extraordinary Group: National Citizen Service Group who created a wall design at Empowerment, painted fences at a care home, cleared land and painted a fence at a community space at Grange Park and cleared a garden at All Saints Church.

Young Learner: Ryan Tebay. He completed the NCS project gaining a certificate in first aid, an accreditation in food hygiene and food safety, money management, life skills and also completed a student leadership accreditation.

Adult Learner: Lora Davies. Lora found attending the course a challenge at times due to personal issues, however she persevered and had an excellent attendance record. Her perseverance paid off as she passed their maths GCSE in the summer.

With renewed confidence she decided to take education further and applied to undertake a masters in Criminology.

Adult volunteer: Ann Cartmell. Ann has been volunteering weekly with the girls group and art group for 12 months. She also volunteers at community events.

Outstanding Adult Volunteer: Jordan Stacey, who volunteers at URPotential, taking on many office tasks.