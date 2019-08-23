Violent death of Blackpool man to be reviewed in coroners court

Have your say

A public review into the violent death of a man who was beaten outside a South Shore barber shop will take place at Blackpool Town Hall.

An inquest review into the death of Gary Williams, 31, has been scheduled for September 4 at noon with coroner Alan Wilson.

Mr Williams suffered horrific head injuries after being beaten outside Razor’s barber shop on Lytham Road in the early hours of July 21, following a row in a nearby pub.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, and died two days later on July 23.

A postmortem examination found he died as a result of ‘significant head trauma’.

William Beattie, 47, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool was charged with the assault of Mr Williams on July 22.

He was charged with murder on August 20.

The case was called before Judge Mark Brown at Preston Crown Court on Thursday.

The judge said it seems there was an incident between ‘two groups’ which culminated in an allegation that Beattie approached Mr Williams in a doorway and punched him about four times.

Beattie was remanded in custody until October 28. A provisional trial date was set for January 2020.