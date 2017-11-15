Villagers go to polls in Fylde by-election

A by-election is being held in Staining and Weeton on Thursday following Albert Pounder’s decision to step down after more than 14 years as a Fylde councillor because of ill health.

Three candidates will contest the poll, with Nick Ansell standing for Labour, Beverley Susan Harrison for the Liberal Democrats and Jayne Anne Nixon for the Conservatives.

Mr Pounder was first elected to the council in 2003 and became a member of the cabinet, as portfolio holder for customer and operational services, in 2006 as well as being a member of the development management committee, responsible for planning.

He remained a cabinet member until the system at Fylde reverted to committee in May 2015 following a referendum and was vice-chairman of the operational management committee until earlier this year, as well as sitting on the planning committee.

Council leader Coun Sue Fazackerley said: “He was a councillor of wide experience and brought a wealth of knowledge to the council.

“His health had been deteriorating for some time before he took the decision to step down.

“He represented his ward with vigour and his humour and affability was appreciated by his fellow councillors.”

At the last council election in May 2015, Coun Pounder gained 746 votes to be elected alongside current mayor Coun John Singleton, with 971.

Polling stations at St Luke’s Church, Staining and Weeton Village Hall will be open from 7am to 10pm.