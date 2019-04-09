Vile Blackpool paedophile who raped and sexually assaulted young girls jailed for 20 years

A Blackpool paedophile who subjected two young girls to 'the most appalling abuse' including rape has been jailed for 20 years.

Christopher Rixon, 42, of Holmfield Road, North Shore, was found guilty of a catalogue of sex offences at Preston Crown Court today.

Preston Crown Court

Rixon, who tried to deny the crimes he carried out against two girls aged between 11 and 16-years-old in Blackpool between 2012 and 2016, was found guilty of eight counts of rape, three counts of assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of sexual assault of a child under 13.

He was also found guilty of a further three charges relating to the second victim.

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Rixon is behind bars for the most appalling abuse and we hope the fact that justice has now been served brings some comfort to his victims.

“Sexual abuse can have a devastating impact lasting into adulthood, so it is vital that young people have the confidence to speak out in the knowledge they will be listened to. The NSPCC is visiting primary schools across the North West with its ‘Speak Out Stay Safe’ service, empowering children to protect themselves from abuse and highlighting how to speak out if they ever experience it.”

For help and support children can contact ChildLine on 0800 1111 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk.

Adults with concerns about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline in confidence on 0800 808 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk.

Lancashire police has been contacted for a picture of Rixon.