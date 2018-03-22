VIDEO: Watch resort star Rae Morris's video for Someone Out There - filmed in Blackpool

Singer Rae Morris has released a music video for her single, Someone Out There, and it features a host of faces from her home town.

The 25-year-old, who studied at St George’s in Marton and once worked at the football club, will be performing the track on Sport Relief on the BBC tomorrow night.

The video stars three generations of Rae’s own family, her partner Ben Garrett, firefighters from Blackpool – her dad Neil served for over 30 years – and a ‘representation’ of people from the resort.

They include a Star Trek-obsessed couple, morris dancer and nude model.

Filmed in Blackpool, the video has Rae playing on the famous Wurlitzer at the Tower Ballroom, sitting in a camper van driving along the Promenade, and visited the fire station in Forest Gate .

There she dons firefighting gear, climbs aboard a fire engine, and dances in front of crews from red watch as they spray water from a hose jet, and take part in an exercise inside Stanley Park.

“It was amazing finally getting to make a video in Blackpool,” Rae said.

“We wanted to photograph a big variety of people and it worked so well having family and friends come down to have their portraits taken. My mum and dad are in the Star Trek cos-play suits and that is their camper van.

“My dad was a firefighter for 30 years and I’m pretty sure if I wasn’t doing music as a career I would have followed in his footsteps.

“This video is full of special moments for me. Playing on the Wurlitzer after dreaming of it since I was a kid, and dancing around the room with my nana are things I’ll never forget.”

Rae is currently touring the UK, while her album, also called Someone Out There, is out now.



Fans of the local lass can catch her in London, Bristol, Birmingham, Brighton, Leeds, Liverpool – or closer to home at the Lytham Festival on Friday, July 20, when she will support George Ezra and Emili Sande.