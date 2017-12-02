VIDEO: Watch as new tram arrives in Blackpool

This is the latest addition to Blackpool's fleet of trams.

It is the first of two new arrivals to boost the number of trams in the resort to 18.

Blackpool's newest tram arriving in the resort. Credit: Mike Morton

Blackpool Transport announced in March it was adding extra capacity as annual passenger numbers passed the 5m mark last year, the highest total since 1994.

The new tram was delivered last night, coming off the M55 at junction three.

From there it traveled to Windy Harbour and west towards Plymouth Road. It made its way over Plymouth Road bridge and to the Promenade via Warbreck Hill Road before being unloaded at the Metropole Hotel. From there it was driven to the depot.

The original 16 Flexity2 trams were brought in when the tramway re-opened in 2012 following a £100m investment including replacement of the track and construction of a new depot at Squires Gate.