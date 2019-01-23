VIDEO: Tram lights up with sparks due to icy overhead wire

Bright sparks could be seen coming from a tram in Fleetwood this morning as services started up in icy cold weather.

A video, which was taken by Carl Redmen at around 7.30am today, showed flashes of light coming from the tram line as it travelled down Copse Road, opposite Fisherman's Friend

Bright flashes of light coming from the tram line this morning. Picture from video by Carl Redman

Blackpool Transport boss Jane Cole said the sparks were normal on a cold day, and that they were harmless.

She said: "This is normal on a frosty morning, be it on a tram or train.

"When you put the tram onto the overhead wire, because you have electricity connecting with a very cold wire, it creates a spark. What we have on our overhead system are insulators, and they make sure that nothing becomes current, and it could not cause electrocution or damage."