VIDEO: Teenager rescued from dinghy blown one mile out to sea

Blackpool's RNLI came to the rescue of a teenage girl who got into trouble in an inflatable dinghy.

Volunteers were called out at 7.50pm on Saturday to reports that the girl had been blown off shore opposite the Blackpool Tower.

RNLI setting off from Blackpool

Her father had started to swim after the inflatable, but turned back when he realised it was being carried away too quickly.

One D class lifeboat located the rogue dinghy approximately one mile off shore and rescued the teenager, while a second lifeboat carried out a search to confirm that her father had made it back to shore.

The RNLI was then alerted to another inflatable that was drifting away from shore nearby, however, it was found to be empty. A safety check was carried out from Gynn Square to Squires Gate.

Keith Horrocks MBE volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager said: "The beach is a fantastic place to spend time, especially when the weather is good but we would urge anyone who is planning a day out at the beach to check the weather forecast and tide times in advance, keep an eye on your surroundings and the direction of the tide at all times and always call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard if you get into difficulty or see anything that gives you cause for concern.

"The last month has been particularly busy for us; this is our second call out in less than twenty four hours and our 13th call out in June. I’m really proud of all of the volunteers at the station, they’re on call 24/7, 365 days of the year and they drop everything when their pagers go off to ensure incidents like today’s call out have a positive outcome."