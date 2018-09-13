VIDEO: Man 'waved metal bar and crashed van into lamp post' in Thornton

Have your say

A man was seen shouting and waving a weapon on the streets of Thornton this morning.

The man was caught on CCTV wandering around Eversleigh Avenue at 3.50am.

A still image taken from the CCTV footage. The man can be seen towards the middle centre of the image. CCTV provided by James Reygan

Police were called and found the man sitting in a van close by. When he was approached, the van reversed and crashed into a lamp post before driving off.

Police apprehended a man shortly afterwards and a machete was recovered from the vehicle.

A 44-year-old man from the Thornton Cleveleys area has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, drink driving and failing to stop when directed. He is currently in police custody.