VIDEO: Gang kicked man 'like a pack of wild animals' in Blackpool

A vicious gang was caught on camera throwing traffic cones and battering a man as he laid on the ground.

The shocking attack allegedly took place at around 3am on Saturday on Springfield Road heading onto Blackpool Promenade.

An image taken from the video shows a man on the ground

It was caught on camera by a taxi driver, who wished to remain anonymous, who was working in the area at the time.

He said: “I was coming down the Prom and heard this commotion. I saw the size of the crew that was coming so I got my phone out and when I saw the lad on the floor I shouted at them.

“You can hear all the taxis beeping.

“One of the lads came over to me and said ‘you have to help us’ and I got them into the cab and I drove them out of The Strand.

“The lad that was on the floor was in a bad way. He had blood coming out of his mouth.”

He said that several of the young people seen in the video were familiar faces in Blackpool town centre.

“They were like a pack of wild animals," he said. “As a kid you get into scrapes but five, six or seven people jumping on somebody like that is disgusting, and I don’t think they realise how serious it is.”

The Gazette contacted police for comment but a spokesman was not able to find any report of the incident.