VIDEO: Four military gunships filmed flying over Blackpool

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it Brexit?!

Actually, no, it is four Apache helicopters - which were filmed flying over the Fylde coast last night.

One of the Apaches remained at Blackpool Airport this (Monday) morning

The military gunships were said to have flown over the Lake District before landing at Blackpool Airport at around 5pm yesterday.

At least three took off again, according to Twitter account @SaveBlackpoolAP, though one "stayed in Blackpool".

Social media was awash with humourous speculation about the fearsome choppers, whose thunderous arrival made them hard to miss.

Day Day Marcella said: "Training for after Brexit"

Four Apache helicopters were filmed over Blackpool last night

The Gazette has contacted the Ministry of Defence to ask why the Apaches were here. This page will be updated as soon as we learn more.