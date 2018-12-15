VIDEO: Flakefleet kids sing on pitch at Fleetwood Town FC in campaign for Christmas number one

Children from a Fleetwood primary school took their singing talents to Fleetwood Town FC as they continued their bid to make the Christmas number one spot.

Flakefleet Primary School pupils performed their Christmas single 'Light Up' at Highbury Stadium in front of the crowd at Fleetwood’s match against Burton Albion today.

Flakefleet performs for Fleetwood Town FC crowds

The school has enjoyed national media attention because of their song, which is raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Fleetwood Town FC chairman Andy Pilley, who invited the school to perform at the stadium, said: “It is fantastic to see a local school gaining such massive positive publicity for this great cause.

“The children and the headteacher David McPartlin are clearly a force to be reckoned with as they have been travelling all over the UK to get support.

“We’re delighted they were able to come along to Highbury and we wish them well.”