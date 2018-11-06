VIDEO: Fire breaks out at Blackpool Promenade hotel

Have your say

A fire broke out at the New Mayfair Hotel on New South Promenade, South Shore, this afternoon.

The 999 caller reported a strong smell of burning coming from the kitchen, and said no guests were inside at the time, a spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.

Firefighters at the scene (Picture: Phil Brierley)

"There was a fire involving tea towels," he added.

Three fire engines and crews - one each from Blackpool, South Shore, and St Annes - were called to the scene at 1.58pm.

Firefighters did not have to put out any flames, the spokesman added, and they left around 30 minutes later after clearing smoke using a portable fan.