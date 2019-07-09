VIDEO: Air ambulance called after woman knocked down by dog at Fleetwood nature reserve

A woman suffered a broken leg after being knocked down by a dog at Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve.

An ambulance, air ambulance, and a rapid response vehicle were called to the scene shortly after 9am today. The Bowland Pennine Mountain Rescue Team were also called.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture by Fleetwood coastguard

The woman, in her 50s, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

The Fleetwood coastguard team was alerted at 11.37am following a phone call from a woman who had seen the air ambulance landed in the Salt Marsh area of the nature reserve.

A coastguard spokesman said: "Due to the location being less than ten minutes from where we live or work, team members, as well as the Fleetwood Coastguard Rescue Vehicle, were on scene within minutes.

"Following on scene treatment by paramedics the lady was made safe for transportation to Accident and Emergency.

"The Mountain Rescue Team assisted the paramedics and the lady was transferred to a MR stretcher and carried to a land ambulance by coastguard and mountain rescue team members.

"We wish her all the best for a speedy recovery."

The added: "The area around the Salt Marshes can be very dangerous, with hidden holes and gullies which can fill with an incoming tide.

"Although this lady was not in a flood area, with the Salt Marsh being an open nature reserve, previous incidents that we attend in this area are always classed as serious due to the exposed location and the changeable weather that blow up the River Wyre."