A popular pub in Cleveleys has now been closed for almost a year with no signs yet that it is set to reopen.

The Victoria Hotel, on the corner of Victoria Road West and North Drive, closed on Tuesday August 1 2023 after the management team left.

Since then the owners, Samuel Smith brewery, stated that it was looking for a couple to run it.

But no one suitable has come forward to take over the reins.

In April pub chain Wetherspoons responded to rumours that it was planning to take over the ‘Vic’.

There had been some speculation on social media that the popular operator was to turn the hostelry into a Wetherspoons outlet.

However, Wetherspoon, which runs the nearby Jolly Tars further up Victoria Road West, said there was nothing to the claims.

The Victoria played host to live in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, but had become a quieter pub in recent years.

Then, like many other Samuel Smiths pubs across the country, the Vic brought a few changes when new restrictions were controversially introduced by the brewery in 2019.

That year the boss of Sam Smiths, traditionalist Humphrey Smith, announced its pubs would be introducing a ban on mobile phones, TV, music and swearing to boost 'social conversation person to person'.The move was not popular with all customers.

The site’s car park is currently cordoned off.

Samuel Smith was not available to comment.

An answering machine message on the Vic’s landline says the pub is closed but the company is hoping to appoint a management team and open the pub as soon as possible.