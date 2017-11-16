Victoria Atkins follows in her political parents' footsteps

Have your say

The daughter of a well known Garstang political duo has been appointed a government minister following the resignation of Priti Patel.

Victoria Atkins, the new Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Home Office, is daughter of Sir Robert and Lady Dulcie Atkins.

In her new job she will take a leading part in the government’s anti-extremist strategy, working alongside Wyre and North Preston MP Ben Wallace who is Minister of State for Security.

Ms Atkins, who was elected Conservative MP for Louth and Horncastle, Lincolnshire, in 2015.

She had been previously tipped for a cabinet post by national newspaper pundits.

One national newspaper has even suggested she might be a future prime minister.Following Priti Patel’s resignation as International Development Secretary over her undeclared meetings with Israeli politicians during a “holiday” in Israel,

Ms Atkins replaced Sarah Newton as Parliamentary under-Secretary of State for Vulnerability, Safeguarding and Countering Extremism in the Home Office.

Ms Atkins has maintained her backing for Theresa May since the 2017 general election - despite the Conservatives losing their overall majority in the House of Commons.

Last month, she referred to May as “the right person to lead the country and deliver the best possible Brexit deal.”

Ms Atkins was educated at Arnold School, Blackpool. She studied law at Corpus Christi College (University of Cambridge).

She was called to the bar (Middle Temple) in 1998. Like the prime minister Ms Atkins is diabetic, having been diagnosed at the age of three.

Ms Atkins’ father, Sir Robert Atkins, is a former MP and MEP.

Her mother is one of three Wyre Councillors for Garstang, a former Garstang town councillors and has twice served as mayor of the town.