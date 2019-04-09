Vandals target Poulton play area before it opens

A new children’s play area due to officially open next month in a Poulton park has already been targeted by young vandals.

Witnesses say a number of ‘older boys’ were spotted at the junior play area at Jean Stansfield Park on Sunday ‘intent on damaging’ playground equipment, despite it being fenced off.

The part area is part of a funded project at the park.

The junior play area at Jean Stansfield Park will have a grand opening on May 5 after more than £50,000 was invested into the project by the Lancashire Environmental Fund and Wyre Council as well as The Friends of Jean Stansfield Vicarage Park.

Steph Hasty, chairman of the Friends’ group, said she went down to the park after hearing about the vandalism on social media.

She said: “When I got there nobody was about and everything seemed to be OK. There has been some young people climbing on top of the play area which is still a construction site currently.

These things do happen and we are waiting for the asphalt to be put down, but for safety reasons I hope people will stay off it and refrain from damaging the park.”