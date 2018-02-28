Vandals target Blackpool children's park

Have your say

Volunteers are appealing for information after a children’s play park was targetted by vandals.

Members of the Friends of Highfield Park were alerted to damage caused to fencing which it is believed to have occured on Monday night.

Two stretches of fence enclosing a natural sand play area mainly used by pre-school schildren had been smashed by yobs.

The incident at the park on Highfield Road, South Shore, was reported to the police at 8am on Tuesday.

Workers from Blackpool Council’s parks department had repaired the damage by Wednesday.

Gary Pennington, chairman of the Friends of Highfield Park, said; “About a third of the panelling had been completely kicked out.

“it was just wanton vandalism and our main concern was that with the fence damaged, dogs could get into the play area and that would put it out of use.

“A lot of nurseries bring their children to play here, and this means they couldn’t use it.”

Thankfully the quick response from the council means the area has now been secured.

But volunteers are seeking any information in a bid to catch the vandals.

Mr Pennington added: “If anyone has seen anything which could identify whoever did this, we would urge them to contact the police.”

Last July vandals also damaged the willow dome at the park.

The dome was planted in spring 2016 for a play which was staged by arts group Left Coast.

It was also repaired by the council following the damage.

Anyone with information about the latest incident should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where they can pass on information anonymously.