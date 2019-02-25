Vandal used bricks to smash car windows in South Shore

An unknown vandal used bricks or rocks to smash car windows in South Shore.

Ten cars were damaged on Lytham Road and Waterloo Road up to the junction with Preston New Road some time between Friday night and Saturday morning. At least seven of the reported incidents are believed to be linked.

Police have appealed for help in locating a suspect, described as a white male around 6ft tall, with a skinny to medium build and wearing dark clothing.

Anybody who saw anything or has CCTV of the alleged incidents is asked to contact PC 128 FITTON by emailing 128@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101.