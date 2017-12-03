Van leaves road after driver becomes ill

The driver of a transit van collided with fencing at the side of a road in Blackpool after becoming unwell at the wheel.

He had just reached the Cropper Road roundabout at Progress Way when his vehicle left the road.

Emergency services received a call at 11.05am today and were quickly at the scene.

They found the black van at the side of the road and the driver unwell.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The man was taken away in an ambulance for treatment at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Insp Steph Hurst, of Blackpool Police, said: “Fortunately there were no other vehicles involved and the man received treatment.”