Van bursts into flames in Cleveleys as investigation into cause launched
A van caught fire in Cleveleys, prompting a joint police and fire investigation into the cause.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 6:38 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 6:40 pm
One fire engine was called to extinguish the van in Gretna Crescent at around 12.50am on Wednesday, October 13.
Firefighters used one hose reel to douse the flames.
An investigation into the cause of the fire was launched alongside police.
Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.
Read More
Read MoreEngineers fixing gas leak on Peel Road between Blackpool and Lytham give update ...
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.