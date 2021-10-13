Van bursts into flames in Cleveleys as investigation into cause launched

One fire engine was called to extinguish the van in Gretna Crescent at around 12.50am on Wednesday, October 13.

Firefighters used one hose reel to douse the flames.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was launched alongside police.

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.

