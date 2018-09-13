Valhalla still the best for fourth year running

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Valhalla ride has been named the best water ride in the world for the fourth year running.

The ride scooped the award at The Golden Ticket Awards in the USA at the weekend.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Managing Director, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “To take home this title for the fourth-year is just incredible, we’re so pleased.

"Valhalla is such an extraordinary ride and is a prime example of the quality and high standard of rides that we offer at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.”

The ride opened in 2000 as part of a £15 million investment.

The Golden Ticket Awards acknowledge the best parks and attractions each year.