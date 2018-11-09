Use sniffer dogs to tackle Kirkham Prison's drug problem

It is unbelievable to read a report about a serious drug problem still existing at HMP Kirkham (The Gazette, November 7).

To me, it isn’t rocket science to suggest a good idea to rid these places of drugs for good.



Why not bring in the dogs?!



Bring in the ones that sniff out any drugs at the airports.



Take them around the cells, prisoners, staff, and visitors.



I really believe this would stop these drugs from being in these prisons for good. This should be done daily.



That’s if they really want to address this problem! I am sure this could be arranged quite easily.



These dogs are fantastic animals.

Janette Ellwood

via email

