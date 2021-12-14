Urgent appeal to find missing girl, 16, reported missing five days ago

Dannii Daniels, 16, from Blackpool, was reported missing on Thursday (December 9).

Today (December 14), police launched a public appeal to help find her.

She is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, of medium build, with black hair and blue eyes. She also has a nose piercing.

Dannii was wearing a brown, snakeskin design blouse and a stone-coloured parka coat with a fur hood at the time of her disappearance.

She has links to Blackpool, St Annes and Bradford, West Yorkshire.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log number 0658 of December 9.

Have you seen Dannii Daniels? Police are appealing for information after she went missing from Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)