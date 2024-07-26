Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ‘perfect storm’ of problems has led the NHS to issue an Amber Alert over blood donations.

Increased demand of O type blood from hospitals following the recent cyber attack, and reduced collections due to high levels of unfilled appointments at donor centres has caused stocks of blood to drop to unprecedentedly low levels.

NHS Blood and Transplant has written to hospitals this week to issue an “Amber Alert” asking them to restrict the use of O type blood to essential cases and use substitutions where clinically safe to do so. O negative and O positive donors are asked to urgently book and fill appointments at donor centres.

National stocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, national stocks of O Negative are 1.6 days and overall national stocks of blood across all types is 4.3 days. On average, there are around 50,000 appointments to fill each week. There are over 12,000 appointments still to fill in donor centres across England over the next two weeks including 175 at Lancaster Donor Centre.

Why is O negative important?

O negative is the type that can be given to anyone – known as the universal blood type. It is used in emergencies or when a patient’s blood type is unknown. Air ambulances and emergency response vehicles carry O negative supplies. Just eight per cent of the population have type O Negative but it makes up for around 16 per cent of hospital orders.

NHS picture as a call for more blood donors is issued.

Hospitals will continue to carry out urgent, emergency or trauma surgery, cancer surgery, transplant surgery and blood transfusions to treat people with long term conditions.

The ongoing cyber incident has been compounded by the time of year - summer is always a more challenging time for getting people in to donate blood – big public sporting events can see a reduction in people booking in to donate, holidays and travel abroad can also reduce availability, while changeable weather and unexpectedly hot days can see an increase in people unable to give blood due to a lack of hydration or lower iron levels in their blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHSBT Chief Executive, Dr Jo Farrar, said: “We urgently need more O group donors in Lancashire to come forward and help boost stocks to treat patients needing treatment. Last month we saw an incredible response from donors who answered our call and filled up our centres, helping us meet the increased demands for blood throughout June. However, seven weeks on, the need for O negative blood in particular remains critical.”

“We’re making an additional 1000 appointments per week available, please take a moment to go online and book. If you can’t find an appointment immediately, please book in for coming days, weeks and months. We will have an ongoing need for donations. Thank you everyone for your support.”