UPDATED: Blackpool fire engine off the road after crash with car at busy South Shore junction

A fire engine from South Shore station is off the road after being involved in an accident at a busy junction.

It had “four to five” firefighters on board when it was involved in a collision with a red Peugeot car at the junction of Waterloo Road and St Annes Road, South Shore, at around 9.30am today.

Police tweeted this picture of the car

None were hurt, but the driver of the car, which hit a traffic pole, was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for a check-up.

The fire engine was responding to an automatic fire alarm at Douglas Leatham House, a block of flats in nearby Threlfall Road.

Another engine and crew, from the Forest Gate station near Stanley Park, was already on its way, while one from Bispham was called out to replace the stricken South Shore engine.

The incident turned out to be a false alarm.

The engine involved in the crash was taken back to the station, in St Annes Road, where it was due to be examined by an engineer. It will be replaced by an older engine until repairs are carried out, a fire service spokesman said.

A section of Waterloo Road was closed by police, who took to Twitter to warn motorists to "take care at junctions with the low, blinding sun".

The cause of the accident has not been released publicly, however.

The Peugeot was badly damaged after hitting a traffic pole, a picture taken at the scene showed.