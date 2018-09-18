UPDATE: Motorcyclist suffers multiple injuries in Fleetwood Road collision this morning

Have your say

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with multiple injuries following a road traffic collision this morning.

The man’s Honda CV500 collided with a Ford Focus on the A585 Fleetwood Road at Wesham.

The road was closed in both directions near to The Villa Restaurant following the accident.

Lancashire Police said the male rider of the bike suffered multiple injuries but was “conscious and breathing” when emergency services arrived at the scene.

He has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

There are no other details as yet regarding the driver of the Focus.

Police warned that motorists travelling from Kirkham would not be able to access the M55 at Junction 3, while those exiting at the same junction would not be able to head towards the town.

Motorists were been warned to expect delays and plan alternative routes if possible.

Police have now said recovery was on route and that the road was expected to reopen soon.