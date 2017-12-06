UPDATE: Motorcyclist hurt in accident on main Blackpool road

A biker was hurt in an accident on Park Road in Blackpool, police said.

The man, in his 40s, came off his blue Yamaha motorcycle at around 8am following a collision with a VW Caddy van, police said.

He suffered leg and chest injuries close to the junction with Westmorland Avenue at around 8am, and is understood to have been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The crash left debris and oil on the road, with buses diverted unless the scene was cleared by council workers and emergency services personnel.

One witness said the accident looked 'serious', with the biker at the side of the road being helped by paramedics.

The road was reopened and bus services back to normal by around 9.45am.