UPDATE: M6 re-opened to northbound traffic at Charnock Richard Services after being closed by overturned car

The M6 was closed northbound at Charnock Richard Services, just south of Euxton, because of an accident this morning, police said.

A car flipped onto its roof shortly before 10am. Three people managed to get out.

"We are working hard to put the car back on its wheels and clear the debris before we re-open the carriageway," the road policing unit said.

Firefighters were also called to the scene.

By 10.20am, Highways England said the motorway - from junction 27 to 28 - had been re-opened, with traffic released.

"There are delays, however these should now begin to ease," a spokesman said.

"Please take care on approach."