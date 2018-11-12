UPDATE: Key roads re-opened following police 'incident'

Have your say

Police have re-opened four roads following an accident.

The junctions of Broadway, Rossall Road, Rossall Lane and Westmorland Avenue were closed at around 6.30pm today.

A spokesman for Fleetwood area police and Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton police said at the time: "Police are dealing with an incident on the junctions of Broadway, Rossall Road, Rossall Lane and Westmorland Avenue. These roads are closed until further notice."

The roads were reopened at around 8.45pm.

AA traffic news said the closures were due to an accident.

The North West Ambulance Service was approached for comment.