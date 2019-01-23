UPDATE: Carleton Crossing reopened after mechanical fault closed barriers second day in row

Have your say

Carleton Crossing has now reopened after the barriers failed to lift this morning.

It is the second day in a row that problems have been reported at the crossing.

Engineers from Network Rail were called to the crossing at 7pm yesterday when the barriers failed to raise.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “Engineers were called to Carleton level crossing just before 7pm on Tuesday after a barrier did not raise because of a mechanical fault. It took around 2 hours to fix the issue."

“This morning the barriers have failed safe in the down position again."

They said the problem would be fixed as soon as possible.

The crossing has now been reopened.

At 12.15pm, a spokesman for Blackpool police said: "The Carleton Road crossing in Poulton le Fylde has now reopened. Thanks for your patience."

Blackpool Transport bus services in the area were diverted down Tithebarn Street, Queensway, and onto Blackpool Old Road during the closure.