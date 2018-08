This week in pictures we swoop in on the old Blackpool Aerodrome.

Located where Blackpool Zoo is now, the old aerodrome was used for civil and military flying from 1929 until the airfield closed in 1947.

Aerodrome Amphibian plane at Stanley Park Airport 1930s

Our archive pictures show what it used to look like back in the day and there is even a shot of famous aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart visiting the Stanley Park Aerodrome, in 1932.

Stanley Park Aerodrome in 1931

Travelling floodlit apparatus was installed at Blackpool Aerodrome for night flying, in 1938

Stanley Park airfield hangar in 1938 - the clubhouse in the background still exists as part of Blackpool Zoo.