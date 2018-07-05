Unusual line-up with versatile Nippers

Music continues at The Steamer on Friday with popular and versatile Preston band The Champagne Nippers.

Live music continues at The Steamer on Friday when the entertainment will be provided by popular and versatile Preston band The Champagne Nippers. The band have become regular visitors to the town since their debut in 2016. Champagne Nippers comprise Steve Woods, drums, Stan Mansfield, bass and vocals, John Taylor, guitar and vocals, and Sam Barlow on saxophone.

Taking their name from animplement for undoing the wire on champagne corks the band perform classic rock covers with Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix, Bruce Springsteen and Steve Miller all represented in the setlist. Highlights in the setlist include covers of Prince’s Purple Rain and Jimi Hendrix’s Little Wing. The Champagne Nippers promise Friday’s audience “something old, new, borrowed and blue”.

Landlord Dom Little said, “ We’re pleased to welcome the Champagne Nippers to The Steamer again. They are a band of accomplished musicians with an unusual line-up. It’s a rare opportunity to experience a band featuring a sax player.”

Admission to Friday’s gig is free and the music starts around 9:30pm.