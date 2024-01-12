Casualty rescued by Blackpool Lifeboat crew - but not who they were called out for

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool's RNLI team were called out to reports of a person in the sea near Central Pier at 9.25pm on Thursday - but the case took a strange twist.

According to Fleetwood Coastguard, who were also in attendance: "A casualty was located in the water at central pier and was recovered by Blackpool RNLI, but this turned out to be a different person to the one we were originally tasked to find."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That casualty was handed over to the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and the lifeboat and coastguard teams continued to search for the original casualty. All teams were eventually stood down and returned home safely.

It is not clear whether the original casualty is still unaccounted for.