Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision in Nateby, near Garstang.

Two fire engines from Garstang and Fulwood attended a collision at around noon today involving a light goods vehicle and a car on Parkside Lane in Nateby.

Firefighters gave first aid to two casualties who were then treated by North West Ambulance Service, and ensured there were no remaining hazards from fire, fuel or debris.