Two teenage girls rescued near to River Wyre

Two teenage girls were rescued by the Coastguard after they became lost while walking their dog near to the River Wyre.

The Fleetwood Coastguard rescue team received a call at around 4.45pm after the girls became lost in the Fleetwood tip area.

Crews said that the girls had gone out for a walk on a path by the river at around 3pm and had become disorientated and lost their way when it became dark.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "We received a call regarding two girls who were lost near to the River Wyre.

"They went out to walk a dog and couldn't find their way back once it grew dark.

"Fleetwood Coastguard Rescue team quickly found them near to the tip but they were cut off by a large gully and mud.

"We asked the fire service to come out to assist but in the meantime we managed to find another route around.

"Thankfully they weren't hurt although they had been out for quite a few hours and were very cold by this point.

"They were assessed by paramedics at the scene but went home with their parents.

"It all turned out well in the end.

"It is quite an easy mistake to make. The area can be quite confusing and its easy to take a wrong path."

The Coastguard confirmed that nobody was injured during the rescue.