Two queens

It’s definitely a case of like-mother, like-daughter with this family.

Mum Dawn Kippax has recently been crowned Mrs Lancashire Galaxy, while daughter Eden-Paige, 23, scooped the title of Miss Lancashire Galaxy 2017/18.

Teaching assistant and seamstress Dawn, 52, said winning the title was made even more special by the fact Eden was also a winner.

She said: “I’m absolutely shocked, I never thought it would happen to me at my age.

“My daughter is the one who encouraged me to enter the pageant, along with her friend and fellow competitor Joanna Johnson, the current Miss Blackpool Galaxy.

“We come from a long line of beauty queens – starting with my mum Margaret Duckworth, who was runner-up in Mrs Blackpool in 1972.

“My eldest sister Julie won the coveted title of Miss England in 1980, competing in that year’s Miss Universe in Korea. My middle sister Jane was Miss lovely Legs of Great Britain.

“And I did a few local contests and won the title of Miss Lancashire Rose, in 1982.

“Eden’s cousin Kendall Rae Knight was Miss Blackpool and Miss North West in 2013, and three of her other cousins have also been finalists in Miss Blackpool.

“Eden herself was placed second in the Miss Blackpool grand final earlier this year, so it’s fair to say it’s definitely a family thing.”

Dawn says beauty pageants have changed a lot over the years, from when she last competed.

She and character performer and singer Eden, who live in Marton, will now take part in the UK grand finals in March, at the Park Hall Hotel, in Chorley.

Dawn said: “Eden is very excited but I’m terrified, it’s been 30 years since I was on a stage, but everyone has been really supportive. Eden has been teaching me to walk all over again.

“It’s not like it was years ago, where you just turned up with a swimsuit, now there is a lot more purpose, raising money for charity. Pageant Girl, who organise the competition, has raised over £300,000 for the Christie in Manchester, since it began 10 years ago which is unbelievable. It’s also about volunteering and making appearances,

“The UK Galaxy pageants are a prestigious system, with the UK finals being held in March, where the winners go on an all expenses paid trip to the international finals in Florida. I’m looking forward to making appearances, Eden and myself have already appeared together at many events.”

If anyone would like Dawn and Eden to appear on their event, they can both be found on Facebook.