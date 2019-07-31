Two people rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after gas leak on Gorton Street

Have your say

Ambulances rushed two people to Blackpool Victoria Hospital after a gas leak was detected on Gorton Street.

Fire engines were called at around 3am to a gas leak at a house on Gorton Street in Blackpool.

Gorton Street in Blackpool.

Firefighters say they rescued two people who were then taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.

Crews then isolated the gas supply and used a gas monitor and a positive ventilation fan to clear the building.

Fire fighters worked at the property for around an hour.