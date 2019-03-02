Two people have been injured in explosion at Fleetwood nursing home

Residents are being evacuated after an explosion at a nursing home in Fleetwood

The explosion was at Fleetwood Nursing Home in Grange Road this afternoon. Two people have been injured, but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

The Air Ambulance has landed near the site. Photo: Andrew Ashton

Members of the public reported that the bang could be heard as far away as Morecambe and Knott End.

Fire crews from Bispham, Blackpool, Bamber Bridge and Fleetwood were called to the scene along with police, and the Air Ambulance landed nearby.

Firefighters initially thought that a gas cylinder had exploded, but later said the cause of the blast was under investigation, with one possibility being petrol vapour that had ignited in an outbuilding.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "There is still work to be done to assess potential structural damage resulting from the explosion and firefighters are assisting medical staff in transferring residents away from the part of the premises affected.

The helicopter has been deployed

Grange Road was closed for several hours, and bus services including the number 1 and 14 services were diverted.